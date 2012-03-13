ViewZ to Unveil Broadcast Monitoring Solutions at NAB Show

The ViewZ range of Broadcast Monitors

At the 2012 NAB Show, ViewZ will unveil a full line of advanced reference display monitors for broadcast including 5.6-inch and 7-inch viewfinder monitors and 9.7-inch portable production displays, enabled for AC or DC field operation.



For postproduction and broadcast, ViewZ offers reference monitors in 18.5, 21.5 and 24-inch diagonal screen sizes, plus nine channel multiviewers in 18.5, 46 and 65-inch versions.



Every monitor in the line supports 3G with ultra-wide dynamic range and features 12-bit processed backlit LED illumination. Standard features include under-monitor reference data, waveform, vectorscope, and component overlays, as well as accessible jog-dial menus to display a selectable range of color temperature and gamma settings. ViewZ's new broadcast products division will market the monitors.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. ViewZ will be at booth C3940.



