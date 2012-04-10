ViewZ releases VZ18.5PM

ViewZ has released its newest professional monitor, an 18.5in LED-based 3G/1080p reference display. The VZ18.5PM features advanced 12-bit processing and 1366 x 768 resolution.

The monitor supports SMPTE-425A/B single-input 3G or dual-link SMPTE 372, as well as ITU-R BT.709 standards. Powerful overlays include vectorscope, waveform, YCbCr and 16 channel audio metering. Menus are accessible via a jog dial controlled display for rapid selection. Advanced features include color temperature and gamma selection, plus full support of RGB, 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 active matrix loop-through SDI. The VZ18.5PM also offers variable safety areas and support for a full range of aspect ratio formats.