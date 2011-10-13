ViewCast unveils Niagara SCX 6.4 streaming media management software

ViewCast has release an enhanced version of its Niagara SCX streaming media management software. Niagara SCX 6.4 includes a number of advanced features, including support for adaptive live encoding via Microsoft Live IIS Smooth Streaming and PlayReady DRM support, updates to Akamai HD iPhone and iPad streaming, improved MPEG-4 streaming, and presentation and security enhancements for the entire adaptive streaming portfolio.

Full software functionality will be available on ViewCast’s professional-grade Niagara Pro II, Niagara 7750 and Niagara 4100 streaming media systems, with upgrades available to existing owners of ViewCast streaming systems.

At the heart of Niagara SCX 6.4 is the Adaptive Live Media Publisher component, which simultaneously creates multiple H.264 video streams that are time-aligned to support delivery in adaptive formats. Improved adaptive streaming presentation features are designed to dramatically improve the viewer experience by allowing the media player to dynamically select the appropriate bit rate, frame rate and scaling for each viewer's available bandwidth, eliminating "re-buffering" delays.

Other added features that are new with SCX 6.4 include the capability for audio-only streams and a toggle for on-screen display statistics.