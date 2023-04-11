Vidovation Ups Investment in Haivision Gear for Remote Production

LAS VEGAS—Vidovation today announced that the company is investing in additional Haivision products for its rental offering in response to increasing customer demand for live REMI (Remote Integration) and at-home production solutions.

Vidovation offers its customers the Haivision Pro video transmitter, mobile encoders, and Haivision StreamHub advanced receiver and distribution platform, providing video transport for live sports productions, newsgathering, reality TV, and other live event productions. Further simplifying production workflows, Vidovation also offers carrier-agnostic e-SIMs with domestic and global support of 4G LTE and 5G cellular networks.

"Vidovation has almost a decade of experience with the Pro transmitters and StreamHub," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Vidovation. "Vidovation originally launched these products to the North American market for Aviwest before the acquisition by Haivision last year. Our customers appreciate the depth of this experience, and that they're not just getting gear from us, they're getting 24/7 technical support, the know-how, and professional level consultations on simplifying their live production workflows."

The Haivision Pro deployed with Vidovation e-SIMs can automatically connect up to eight cellular modems to the best local cellular networks, such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Customers no longer need to swap out SIMs for an alternate carrier if a carrier is unavailable in a particular area or region, according to the company. Instead, the Vidovation e-SIMs automatically switch to the best available cellular network in real time. The advanced e-SIM cards are agnostic to the device and cellular carrier and do not require any configuration. Vidovation provides cellular connectivity in more than 120 countries around the world.

Haivision StreamHub is an advanced receiver, decoder, transcoder, and streaming hub that allows users to receive transmissions from various field encoders and transmitters, enabling quick, easy, and simultaneous sharing of high-quality live content with multiple affiliates or other broadcast facilities. The StreamHub software makes this integration possible with support for up to 16 IP inputs and outputs supporting IP protocols such as SRT, NDI, RTMP, TS over IP, HLS, and others. In addition, StreamHub is vendor-agnostic and universally compatible with third-party encoders and transmitters.

"Vidovation has been providing customers at-home and REMI production capabilities since 2016. The technology took off during the pandemic, and it's not slowing down," said Jachetta. "The Haivision solution has enabled multicamera capture of live content at remote locations with management and production from a centralized main studio or control room. It makes perfect sense regarding efficiency, workflow simplicity, and cost savings. Many people adopted these at-home production workflows because, at the time, they had to. Now, it's their preferred option."

Vidovation will be in Booth W2114 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2023 NAB Show, April 16-19.