VidOvation to Show HDSDIHDMI-1X1 Display



VidOvation will feature its new HDSDIHDMI-1X1, which allows users to convert 1.5 Gbps and 3 Gbps HD-SDI to HDMI for displaying broadcast video formats.



The VidOvation HDSDIHDMI-1X1 permits users to display these signals on professional and consumer monitors equipped with HDMI inputs. The device supports a 3G HD-SDI input with an output of 1.3C HDMI. The system supports video resolutions of 1080p.



The company will also introduce the new DIRAC-PRO solutions allowing the implementation of visually lossless multiplexing of two HD-SDI channels over a single infrastructure. The DIRAC-PRO is ideal for 3D or two camera contribution and distribution or studio to studio transport.



The company will also display its new DVI-D 16x16 Matrix Routing Switcher allowing users to display content from up to 16 computers on 16 screens independently and up to 30 feet away. VidOvation’s non-blocking digital video matrix switch provides an easy approach to creating up to 16 computer stations, each with the ability of accessing any one of the CPUs or displays instantly either directly or remotely, using RS-232 commands, IR, USB or TCP/IP. The DVI router is controlled by Windows-based software.



