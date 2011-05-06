Vidovation launches StreamCell streaming solution

The Vidovation StreamCell portable wireless live video streaming solution streams live to TV, the Web and mobile devices at the same time.

Live streaming can be accomplished via cellular, broadband landline or satellite without using a laptop computer. To stream, users select their streaming service, connect their camera and flip a switch. With StreamCell, there are no complicated set-up menus, and users can go live in under a minute with a crew of one.

Packaged as a simple, portable, video streaming solution, StreamCell makes it easy to broadcast live video from just about anywhere there is cell coverage, which makes it possible to go where live trucks can’t.

Three steps are needed to go live: plug in a USB cellular modems, connect the camera, and turn on the system.