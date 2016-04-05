VidOvation Intros VidOwave for 60GHz

IRVINE, CALIF.—Video, audio and data communications systems manufacturer VidOvation has announced the launch of the VidOwave 60G 750 PA, a 60 GHz millimeter-wave broadband and wireless data connectivity system. This new device is designed to deliver low latency and full-duplex Gigabit Ethernet transport at speeds up to 1.25Gbps.

VidOwave supports full-duplex, 60 GHz millimeter wave wireless links with 7 GHz of allocated spectrum bandwidth, advanced intelligence and comprehensive Ethernet switching functionality, according to VidOvation. The system comes with a fully integrated dual-port Gigabit Ethernet switch and integrated low-latency forward error correction. In addition, the unit has line of sight wireless connections that can span up to 750 meters, with multiple units able to be connected for longer distances.

Housed in an enclosure designed for extreme weather operation, the system is powered via POE+ and draws less than 15 W. It is capable of being used for IP video streaming and transport, connecting LANs, extending fiber backbones, and wireless backhaul for 3G and 4G/LTE mobile networks, per VidOvation.