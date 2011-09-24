Viditech first customer for Grass Valley Trinix

Viditech, part of The Facility House Broadcast Partners, a supplier of outside broadcast (OB) services in the Netherlands, has become the first customer of the Grass Valley Trinix Multiviewer. A Trinix NXT router incorporating the multiviewer will be installed in Viditech’s new OBV5 truck, which is due to be operational this month.

Launched earlier this year, and part of Grass Valley’s family of Trinix NXT multiformat digital routing switchers, the multiviewer is fully integrated into the router and so eliminates the need for additional cabling and other hardware. It supports infrastructures up to 3 Gbs while providing up to eight SDI multiviewer monitor outputs per card — including the ability to monitor audio for each source.

Currently being built by Dutch system integrator D&MS, the new OB truck will be built around 12 Grass Valley LDK 8000 cameras, as well as a Kayak™ HD video switcher.