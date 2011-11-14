Viditech equips new OB truck with RTS/TELEX systems

Viditech Broadcast Facilities has equipped its latest outside broadcast vehicle OBV5 with equipment from local company RTS/TELEX. The truck is equipped with up to twelve cameras, and will be used primarily for television productions, including sporting events, talk shows and general entertainment. It includes a digital matrix with 32 ports as well as numerous KP-12 series key panels. MCP-90-12 microphones and PH-88R5 headsets from TELEX complete the set-up.