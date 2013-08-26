VidiGo’s New Live TV Production Automation at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, VidiGo will introduce VidiGo Studio Automation, a product that the company claims is a ‘breakthrough’ that will set a ‘new standard’ in live TV production automation.



According to VidiGo, Studio Automation makes building rundowns fast and easy with a ‘perfect visual representation.’ Users can create full shows with transitions, multi-camera set-ups, data feeds, graphics, DVE effects, keying and audio control, with no limits to the amount of layers. Studio Automation can control macro settings and scripting, and can be dynamically updated.



VidiGo Studio Automation is easy to integrate with existing newsroom systems, says VidiGo, and is an add-on for VidiGo Live.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. VidiGo will be at stand 7.H30.



