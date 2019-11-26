Videon Adds AWS Compatibility With EdgeCaster Edge Encoder

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.—Videon today announced its EdgeCaster Edge Computer Encoder is compatible with AWS Elemental MediaStore.

The compatibility means Videon customers can use AWS Elemental MediaStore as a direct ingest from the EdgeCaster H.264/HEVC video encoder in support of low-latency workflows for HLS and DASH outputs using the Common Media Application Format (CMAF). Support of the EdgeCaster’s ingest protocols makes possible worldwide latency of less than 3 seconds, Videon said.

"Live streaming should not come with a latency penalty as compared to traditional broadcast TV," said Todd Erdley, founder and CEO of Videon. "EdgeCaster's compatibility with AWS Elemental MediaStore is a strong step forward to making live streaming truly live—using standards-based, viewer-scalable and cost-effective solutions. Compatibility with AWS Elemental MediaStore represents an important development in our relationship with Amazon Web Services. AWS Elemental offers crucial insight into how streams can be ingested into AWS Elemental MediaStore and how Videon can optimize our platform."

Leveraging AWS Elemental MediaStore, the EdgeCaster encoder reduces the time and cost associated with live streaming, the company said. Rather than relying on the cloud to handle time-intensive computational processes, EdgeCaster attends to these tasks on the network edge, thus increasing efficiency.

Videon developed intellectual property based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon system of a chip semiconductor. Using Snapdragon’s processing power, EdgeCaster streams at resolutions up to 4K at 30fps using H.264 or H.265/HEVC compression and supports up to six bit rates, ensuring low-latency workflows with MediaStore can be deployed, the company said.

More information is available on the Videon website.