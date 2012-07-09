Videocom Goes to The Games

BURY St. EDMUNDS, ENGLAND: Videocom is gearing up to support broadcasters during “the major U.K. sporting events this summer,” the Vitec Group division said.



A number of support strategies have been devised by Vitec Videocom including two main spares centers that will include equipment and accessories from Anton/Bauer, Vinten, Vinten Radamec, Sachtler, Petrol and OConnor. The emergency spares centers will be available to feed events up and down the country, and a dedicated 24-hour telephone hotline has been set up to provide immediate technical support (+44 (0) 7786786107) and, if necessary, arrange for the delivery of critical spare parts.



The two spares centers, located in Bury and Twickenham, will house emergency stocks including a range of replacement tripods, heads and lighting, as well as a selection of items that are typically in demand during major OB events, with everything from pan bars and wedge plates, to spreaders, screws and protective rain covers. A further spares center in London will also be available to open at short notice, if there is a sudden surge in demand.



The Vitec Videocom operations have been planned around the strict security arrangements that are expected to be in place and likely to limit transport and movement around these major events. A number of vehicles will be on hand 24/7 to pick up and deliver from the emergency stock centers to event venues.



Autoscript Hire and TCS, Vitec Videocom’s U.K. rental arm, will also be on standby to hire out replacement equipment to customers and non-customers alike, on a first come, first served basis.