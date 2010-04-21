Video Technics, OASYS, Comprompter collaborate on IT broadcast workflow

OASYS, Video Technics and Comprompter collaborated at the 2010 NAB Show by jointly demonstrating IT-based broadcast workflow solutions.

Building on the joint marketing and development agreements announced at IBC 2009, the co-operation between the companies provides a product portfolio consisting of ingest, asset management, editing, shared storage, archive, newsroom automation, master control and automated playout. These can be configured in a variety of ways to create a complete broadcast workflow of automation tools or further integrated with other broadcast equipment and software.

As well as showing individual software components, the companies demonstrated suggested workflows tailored to different broadcast scenarios, including a newsroom workflow and a master control solution.