Video routing

VIDEO SWITCHER INTERFACE

FOR-A HVS-350HS Mira interface

Interface enables the HVS-350HS HD/SD digital video switcher to control the Abekas Mira production server; users can review a list of clips, set in/out points and control clip playback from up to four independent video channels through the switcher's HVS-350U control panel or HVS-35GUI remote-control software.

714-894-3311;www.for-a.com

Booth: C5219

ROUTER CONTROL PANELS

Harris Magellan

Deliver a fast and user-friendly way to control both Harris and third-party systems; available as a series of 10 programmable hardware panel types in both 1RU and 2RU versions; template-driven panels provide intuitive, Web-based configuration for a quick setup in both local and remote operations; compact Magellan family enables users to optimize router navigation and control.

800-231-9673www.broadcast.harris.com

Booth: N2502

MULTIVIEWER OPTION

Utah Scientific UTAH-400/MV

New for the UTAH-400 series of routers; integrates seamlessly with the router control system; does not require the use of dedicated router ports for monitoring; offers multiple outputs that allow the user to control the number of pictures to be displayed on each screen; built-in cable extenders are included for easy installation; outputs can be formatted in DVI, HDMI or HD-SDI.

801-575-8801;www.utahscientific.com

Booth: N4511

