Video Equipment Rentals Purchases Grass Valley Switchers to Expand its HD Offerings

MONTREAL—Building upon its longstanding relationship with Grass Valley, global rental house Video Equipment Rentals has purchased two Kayenne Video Production Center switchers with K-Frame modular video processing engines to build upon its HD offerings for pertinent rental markets in the United States, Canada and Europe.



VER has served the broadcast and audio/visual markets for almost 30 years. The new Kayenne switchers complement the company’s inventory of HD live production equipment, which includes several other Grass Valley switchers as well as Grass Valley cameras. Recently, the new Kayenne switchers were used to capture the action at Roland Garros stadium in Paris for the French Open 2014.



The Kayenne with K-Frame delivers unrivalled sophistication and features functionality enhancements that dramatically expand its capabilities, including 4K production—putting VER ahead of its competition and giving its customers the flexibility to create all types of live productions. Kayenne with K-Frame is a 1080p-capable switcher that can adapt to offer up to 192 inputs, 96 outputs, up to 9 M/Es with six keyers in every full M/E and now supports 4K/UHD in addition to SD, HD and 3G formats. The Kayenne is field upgradable, giving VER’s customers the ability to add features as the need arises.



For use at the recent French Open, VER incorporated the versatile Kayenne systems into fly-packs, which were then installed into cabins for use by the broadcasters on site.



