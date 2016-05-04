Video Clarity, SRI Announce Product Integration

CAMPBELL, CALIF.—Video Clarity, a provider of audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, and research center SRI International have announced an agreement that will see them integrate technology. Specifically, SRI’s Sarnoff test patterns will be available as an optional addition to Video Clarity’s ClearView Video Quality Analyzer and ClearView Player systems.

A selection of Sarnoff test patterns will be preloaded into ClearView systems’ video sequence library. Among the test patterns available for ClearView systems include Visualizer, Encoder Stress Pattern, and Color Space and Monitor Test Pattern Suite. The test patterns will be played back via the Clearview Analyzer and Player systems. Video Clarity will also provide the test patterns in multi-format bundles.

All new and existing ClearView systems now include the test patterns as options.