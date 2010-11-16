Verizon, Samsung phone features live ticker tape

Verizon Wireless and Samsung Mobile have released the Samsung Continuum, a Galaxy S smart phone running on the Android 2.1 OS that features a dedicated ticker display. The ticker display provides news, sports, finance and social networking updates, and users can customize the information that streams in real time in the ticker display.

The new phone features a configuration with two separate displays: the 3.4in touch-screen Super AMOLED main display and a customizable 1.8in Super AMOLED dedicated ticker display. As an Android phone, the Continuum also supports Google Mobile Services, which includes Gmail, YouTube and Android Market.

The Continuum also sports a 5-megapixel camera, is preloaded with Bing maps and Bing Search, and offers HTML Web browsing capabilities and the ability to transform the phone into a wireless modem for up to five compatible WiFi-enabled devices.