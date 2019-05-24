Verizon Media Studio Adopts IP Audio With New Studio Renovation

Verizon Media has taken delivery of three mc236 audio production consoles and a Nova37 Hybrid IP/MADI plug-and-play audio router from IP-broadcast technology provider Lawo as part of a major studio overhaul.

The digital media division of the company, Verizon Media has renovated and built out new facilities called Verizon Media Studios (formerly Oath Inc.) that will serve all of its brands, including Yahoo News, RYOT, Engadget, TechCrunch and Makers.

The studios will be responsible for live broadcasts and pre-taped studio content and will share resources across various locations.

“We are scaling globally and the ease of interconnectivity, strong system engineering team and customer service that Lawo provides has made planning for the future exciting and easy to understand,” said Dan Brantigan, head of audio at Verizon Media Studios.

DSI/Blade Media served as the main contractor on the project, which began in 2018.

Three studios were part of the renovation. Control Rooms 1 and 3 are used to produce a daily eight-hour live Yahoo Finance show and other content. Control Room 2 is a general-purpose studio for all other company brands.

The new Lawo consoles were installed in these control rooms as were four Lawo A_mic8 microphone interfaces. Two more will be added in the future.

A second stage of the renovation is planned. It will bring additional live production capability online, Lawo said.

Already, Verizon Media is benefiting from the renovation, said Brantigan. The ability to scale and customize as well as the flexibility of IP-based workflows that interface seamlessly with legacy formats are among the biggest pluses.

“Also, all our A1s love the ease of use and sound of the consoles in general,” he said. “Signal flow with RAVENNA has been especially eye-opening and is now a format I want to use as much as possible in the future.”

The Lawo mc236 audio consoles offer a comprehensive set of features and Lawo-grade mic pre-amps as well as compact onboard DSP and I/O design, which makes them appropriate for permanent installations where floor space is an issue.

The Nova 37 compact 3RU audio router offers support for RAVENNA/AES67 and MADI I/O configurations.

More information is available on the Lawo website.