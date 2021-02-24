Venera Technologies Debuts CapMate Cloud-Based Caption System

BURBANK, Calif.—Venera Technologies has introduced CapMate, a native cloud SaaS caption “companion” system designed to reduce the demands of quality control and correction of caption and subtitle files.

CapMate works to address caption file issues like complications of verifying compliance with various caption file format standards; detecting and fixing sync with audio, overlay on burnt in text, spell check and profanity; as well as editing and timing issues, like Characters Per Second, Characters Per Line, Words Per Minute and caption gap.

Venera is offering CapMate through usage-based plans, including monthly plans or an ad-hoc plan for using CapMate when needed without a monthly or yearly commitment.