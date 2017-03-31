Velos Media Launches HEVC Licensing Platform

PLANO, TEXAS—Velos Media is providing access to advanced video coding technology, specifically High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC), with its new independent licensing platform. Using the license will allow companies to pick between standard-essential HEVC patents from the likes of Ericsson, Panasonic, Qualcomm Inc., Sharp and Sony.

HEVC, also known as H.265, is designed to deliver high-quality images with less download time and need for buffering than previous video technologies.

The license provided through this Velos Media platform covers all HEVC standard-essential patents within the members’ current portfolio, including future patents granted from currently pending applications and future filings by a member during the term of the license.

“We’re streamlining the patent licensing process by offering a single license to end user product companies that manufacture or sell HEVC-enabled devices, thereby creating a solution for them and patent holders alike,” said Kasim Alfalahi, co-founder of the Marconi Group, which will support the Velos Media licensing platform.