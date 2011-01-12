Vello Systems unveils 10G CX50T service card

Vello Systems has introduced its ultra-low latency, high-density, 10G CX50T service card.

Designed for the company's CX Family of cloud infrastructure systems, the CX50T operates in either the 16-slot CX16000 system or the five-slot CX4000 system to provide low-latency, 10G networking performance combined with high, 10G densities. The CX50T is optimized for intra-metro applications and is part of Vello Systems growing solutions portfolio for intra- and inter-metro low-latency networking.

As applications increasingly migrate to the cloud, and new cloud-based applications and services emerge, network latency, or the delay incurred by the network itself, is a growing concern. The new CX50T service card delivers less than 5ns at 10G speeds and is purpose-built for these environments.