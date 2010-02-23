Vector 3 to showcase redundancy management at NAB Show

Vector 3 will showcase its Vector MultiPlay solution at the 2010 NAB Show. The multitiered MultiPlay portfolio runs on both IT-based and broadcast hardware, offering the full range of playout automation capabilities, including ingest, graphics management, channel branding and video server management consolidated into a into a single, scalable software solution. Designed to optimize redundancy management for multichannel broadcasters, the distributed MultiPlay architecture enables engineers to precisely target redundancy and backup priorities, reducing the need for costly server mirroring and improving performance of multichannel playout. Modular in design, the advanced MultiPlay product line supports IT-based facilities, ensuring scalability and flexibility for future channel and program expansion.

Vector 3 will also unveil the latest release of VectorBox with advanced SD/HD simulcasting. The cost-effective VectorBox all-in-one playout servers pair a robust master control room feature set with channel branding that includes real-time RSS and XML updates and integrated effects.

See Vector 3 at NAB Show Booth N6132.