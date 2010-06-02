Vector 3 to exhibit IT-based Vector MultiPlay playout automation at BroadcastAsia2010

Vector 3 will showcase the company's multichannel playout solution, Vector MultiPlay, alongside its channel-in-a-box version, VectorBox, at the BroadcastAsia2010 exhibition.

Based on IT hardware, Vector MultiPlay includes the full-range of master control room capabilities, integrated effects engine and dynamic channel branding with an integrated universal file format player that supports all SD/HD formats simultaneously.

Designed to optimize redundancy management for multichannel broadcasters, the distributed MultiPlay architecture enables engineers to precisely target redundancy and backup priorities, reducing the need for costly server mirroring and improving performance of multichannel playout.

In addition to the new Vector MultiPlay product line, Vector 3 will demonstrate the all-in-one VectorBox server version with features such as SD/HD simulcasting.