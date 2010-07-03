Vector 3 revamps multichannel playout

Vector 3 will be demonstrating its new Vector MultiPlay multichannel playout and management capabilities at the IBC 2010 exhibition.

Several large broadcast facilities, including Muz-TV Russia, Live TV in India, Astro Malaysia and TSA in Spain, have ordered Vector MultiPlay. The architecture requires less hardware to manage production and redundancy and fewer resources to manage playout.

Based on IT hardware, Vector MultiPlay includes the full-range of master control room capabilities, integrated effects engine and dynamic channel branding with an integrated universal file format player that supports all SD/HD formats simultaneously. Designed to optimize redundancy management for multichannel broadcasters, the distributed MultiPlay architecture enables engineers to precisely target redundancy and backup priorities, reducing the need for costly server mirroring and improving performance of multichannel playout.

See Vector 3 at Stand 7.C01 at IBC 2010.