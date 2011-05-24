UTStarcom rolls out Internet TV platform

UTStarcom has launched its end-to-end Internet TV solution and has won its first commercial contract to build up an Internet TV platform in Northern China.

The new end-to-end Internet TV solution is derived from UTStarcom's core RollingStream technology system. The company's Internet TV solution, based on cloud computing technology, has an open system structure, provides reliable service and offers flexibility to expand for large scale deployments.

The technology can enable a customer to operate, manage and control the system and subscriber information.

UTStarcom also won its first commercial contract to build a new Internet TV platform for a local cable operator in Northern China. Under the contract, UTStarcom will help to build a comprehensive Internet TV operational system, which includes a broadcasting control platform, content distribution network and terminal.