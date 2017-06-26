Utah Scientific Working With Arista Networks on IP Tech

SALT LAKE CITY—A new partnership between Utah Scientific and Arista Networks will strive toward the development of next-generation technology with a focus toward IP-based operations.

Key to these developments will be the integration of Utah Scientific’s hybrid router technology and Arista Network’s switching platform.

“Arista’s Extended Operating System, media and entertainment-specific APIs, and other features, along with our 30-year track record perfecting SDI routers, make a formidable team to prove the hybrid SDI-IP model completely and develop comprehensive router-switcher solutions,” said Scott Barella, chief technology officer for Utah Scientific.