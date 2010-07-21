Utah Scientific to highlight new UTAH-400 I/O boards

At IBC2010, Utah Scientific will introduce a new family of I/O boards for the UTAH-400 router to the European market.

These new I/O boards will allow users to choose MADI audio and IP video input and output options in addition to the existing analog and digital video (up to 3G) and analog and digital audio options. Utah Scientific routing switchers include a full range of analog, digital and HDTV systems with integrated high-density frame sizes from 8 x 8 to 1056 x 1056.

Utah Scientific will demonstrate new internal squeeze and graphics capabilities for the MC-4000 high-end master control switcher. The company also will preview a new control panel option for the complete family of master control processors and display the Dot.Box multichannel packages introduced late last year. The Dot.Box package, originally available with 32 x 32 and 64 x 64 router frames, has now been extended to include a 144 x 144 frame size.

See Utah Scientific at IBC2010 Stand 2.B20.

