Utah Scientific Releases Utah-400 IP Gateway

SALT LAKE CITY—A new family of input and output cards are now available for users, as Utah Scientific has announced the release of its Utah-400 IP Gateway line. The company says the cards provide two-way conversion of SDI video signals and SMPTE-2022 signals over a 10G Ethernet connection.

The Utah-400 cards are controlled by Utah Scientific’s Ucontrol software layer to allow the addition of IP devices, 12 signals at a time, to an existing SDI switching infrastructure. According to Utah Scientific, this enables legacy SDI video devices to be utilized like native IP.

The new gateway cards are designed to be used with all Utah-400 Series 2 enterprise routers or with a stand-alone 2RU utility chassis.

Utah Scientific is now shipping the Utah-400 IP Gateway cards.