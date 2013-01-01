University of Notre Dame Selects Telestream for Fighting Irish Game Highlights

NEVADA CITY CALIF. – Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish Digital Media, a new digital and post-production facility on the University’s South Bend, Ind., campus, has tapped Telestream, the vendor said. Telestream’s Pipeline HD network video capture and Vantage Transcode Pro workflow solution are being used to accelerate and streamline the creation of game highlights and other video clips for the University’s Notre Dame Athletics YouTube channel and website.



“We want to put game highlights online as quickly as possible, especially following an exciting win,” said Scott Rinehart, Fighting Irish Digital Media’s lead technologist. “With Telestream, we’re now able to post game highlights in just 20 minutes following the event, compared to the two to three hours it used to take.”



During Fighting Irish football games or any other Notre Dame athletic event televised by major networks, FIDM brings in the live HD-SDI program feed from the network’s nearby broadcast truck over a fiber link into one of the eight channels of its Telestream Pipeline HD Dual network video capture and play out device. Pipeline captures the live HD video as Apple ProRes files-the house file format-directly into the facility’s SAN for FIDM’s Final Cut Pro editors to edit.



The FIDM camera crews shoot ENG-style HD video footage and bring it in on P2 HD cards and uses Telestream Vantage Transcode Pro to transcode the P2 video into ProRes and deliver it to the SAN. When finished, editors place files into a Vantage drop folder and Vantage automatically transcodes them into the file format needed for online distribution and places them on the SAN, ready for upload.