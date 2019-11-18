UNC Opts for RTS Intercoms in ACC Network Facilities

BURNSVILLE, Minn.—With the launch of ESPN’s ACC Network, all participating schools were required to upgrade their production capabilities for live national broadcasts and the online platform. As part of the University of North Carolina’s upgrades, it turned to RTS for help with its intercom system.

UNC built the Athletics Media & Communications Center (MCC) for its GoHeels production team, housing three control rooms, a podcast radio room and a remote-controlled Bureau Cam Room. The MCC is fully self-contained, including the use of the RTS Adam matrix frame for its four-channel analog partyline intercom system. The RTS Adam features 48 analog channels and 128 channels of Dante OMNEO digital.

The MCC has 53 keypanel stations, three of which are DKP-3016 portable desktop models that are used to communicate between control rooms. Mobile phones can also be ported in the system with eight TIF-2000A interfaces from RTS.

UNC also uses RTS ROAMEO, a wireless intercom system that can connect into the ADAM system via wireless access points that are located across the school’s campus for coverage between stadiums without changing wireless channels.Coverage for men’s football and basketball—as well as in the stadiums for field hockey, baseball, softball, soccer/lacrosse and women’s basketball—is provided by 15 AP-1800 access points, in addition to the MCC.

UNC says that the RTS tools are easy to use for both ESPN employees for national broadcasts, and its crew of students for other broadcasts.