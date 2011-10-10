UK’s LIVE boxing TV channel to use PayWizard for subscriptions
BoxNation, the UK’s first live boxing channel, has chosen PayWizard as its online payment mechanism. Launched last month and supported by boxing promoter Frank Warren, BoxNation is currently free-to-air, but will become a subscription channel before the end of 2011 costing £10 ($15) per month. PayWizard is already used by FilmFlex, the online movie service, Racing UK for Android/iPhone apps, and Omnimotion for online gaming.
BoxNation is the first channel dedicated to the UK's live fight enthusiasts and is currently available to Sky customers.
