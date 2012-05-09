Two Latin American telcos choose Agama DTV monitoring system

Two Latin American telecommunications operators have selected the Agama Technologies DTV monitoring system for IPTV quality assurance.

The installations will help the telcos maintain a high level of service quality and quickly discover problems, enabling effective IPTV service operation with a superior customer experience.

The Agama DTV monitoring system is a continuous, real-time monitoring and quality assurance system for all forms of video delivery. It is well-suited for applications ranging from service creation to consumption, enabling proactive customer experience management.

TV operators around the world rely on it for systematic improvements of service quality and customer satisfaction, while reducing OPEX and quality-induced churn. With seamlessly scalable components for headend, distribution network and in-device endpoint monitoring, the Agama system provides a rich understanding of actual service quality.