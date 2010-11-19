TVU Networks adds HD capability to TVUPack

TVU Networks has unveiled an upgrade to its TVUPack that enables all existing and new users to migrate to HD.

The latest technology developed for the TVUPack TM8000 allows it to accept HD/SDI camera signals, transmit HD resolution and output in HD over wireless cell phone networks. With the upgrade, the TVUPack now supports 720p and 1080i HD output at 25fps or 30fps with its SDI interface.

The TM8000 also offers advanced networking and compression technologies, and the H.264 video encoding engine delivers a vivid HD signal, even with limited bandwidth. TVU's variable bit rate technology automatically adjusts the bit rate according to the total available aggregated bandwidth, and its Inverse StatMux technology allows the TVUPack to use fully the available bandwidth of multiple 3G/4G data connections.

