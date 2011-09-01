T-VIPS to unveil new products for digital terrestrial TV at IBC2011

T-VIPS will launch new products supporting its vision for digital terrestrial TV (DTT), video transport and IP at IBC2011 in Amsterdam, April 9-13.

In transport stream processing, the company's new systems are designed to simplify the uninterrupted operation of complex video networks. In video contribution, new product launches ensure solutions for delivering the best performance across all bandwidth ranges. In the area of DTT, the company will provide operators with best-in-class solutions to ensure consumers can enjoy robust, localized HDTV.

T-VIPS will demonstrate its cProcessor multiplexing and processing products, which have been developed to address the needs of network operators and TV stations. The company will conduct live demos of a DVB-T2/SFN seamless switching system.

See T-VIPS at IBC Stand 1.B71.