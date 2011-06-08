Tvinci powers pay OTT television service for Filmotech

Pay over-the-top video platform provider Tvinci is powering Filmotech’s Dutch online video portal, Ximon.nl.

The recently launched pay-TV service features an extensive range of content, offering users the ability to view a variety of recent and classic films, documentaries and TV dramas across the PC and Mac.

The Ximon service combines Tvinci’s interactive social engagement features with the integration of a widely held local payment method in The Netherlands called iDEAL, which, alongside usage of other payment methods like credit cards and PayPal, provides consumers with greater flexibility.

The OTT platform deployed by Ximon consists of Tvinci's MediaHub and MediaStore. Offering users more than a purely ad-supported service, MediaHub and MediaStore provide a unique environment in which the business rules and payment methods presented fit the interests and consumption habits of the viewer.