TVE installs Clear-Com FreeSpeak intercoms

Clear-Com has announced that Spain’s national broadcaster, Televisión Española (TVE), has installed Clear-Com’s FreeSpeak digital wireless intercoms at its Madrid headquarters, Prado del Rey and Torrespaña. Forming two separate networks for each station, the systems together comprise 40 FreeSpeak antennas and 70 FreeSpeak beltpacks. This setup ensures that busy staff members have fast access to consistently reliable communications, which is needed to coordinate TVE’s diverse array of channel programming.

By enabling coverage across virtually all areas of TVE’s Torrespaña and Prado del Rey stations, the Clear-Com Eclipse digital matrix with integrated FreeSpeak systems have contributed to improving the broadcaster’s overall workflow. Operating license-free in the 1.88GHz-to-1.93GHz frequency band, FreeSpeak permits interconnection in all of the most critical production areas, with its antennas dispersed through the facility to maximize wireless coverage. In addition, FreeSpeak combines DECT and wireless autoroaming technologies to allow users to move freely throughout the facilities without fading or losing connection between staff members.