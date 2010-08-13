TV One offers low-cost multiviewers

TV One will demonstrate its range of multiviewer tools at the IBC2010 exhibition in Amsterdam (stand 7.C27) next month. Various configurations of four-window and eight-window displays will be shown on individual monitors, highlighting the company’s exclusive CORIO video processing technology.

Using a CORIOview C2-6204 3G-SDI 4-Window processor and a CORIOview C2-6104A DVI 4-Window processor, TV One will show the ability to view and control up to eight separate images on one video screen. A touch-screen panel installed with the free CORIOtool Suite software is also included.

The CORIOview multiviewers accept composite video, component video, RGB, DVI and 3G-SDI signals in order to place multiple images in sizable windows on a single output with full picture-in-picture flexibility. The unit’s internal processing engines can scale each incoming signal to match virtually any output resolution required (including custom resolutions).

In addition to the premium-quality scaling capability, a variety of additional features are all standard within the CORIOview multiviewers, including seamless switching, genlock, chromakey, lumakey and mixing. The key mode allows any window to be keyed over any other with variable priority/layer control. Due to the 4:4:4 processing format, precise keying at pixel level can be achieved. An optional tally module is also available for all CORIOview multiviewers to provide both tally and UMD support. The tally inputs can control either the border color of the video sources or the loading of user-defined presets, while the UMD input allows a text label to be automatically assigned to each video source.

Colored borders and source labeling are provided for each window, and 50 user-defined presets (controllable directly from the front panel as well as external communications) allow for the quick recall of customized settings for various applications. Nonvolatile memory ensures that all settings stored by the user are retained even when the power is switched off. Four still image stores are built into the CORIOview multiviewer, which can display one of 10 user-loadable images, stored in Flash Memory, in place of an input.