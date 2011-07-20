TV One Launches 8x8 DVI Matrix Switcher at IBC

TV ONE MX-5288

TV One heads to IBC with its new MX-5288, an 8x8 DVI matrix switcher designed to allow distribution of eight DVI-D (with or without HDCP) sources to eight devices independently or all at the same time.



With the MX-5288, all video paths are buffered to prevent cross talk and 480p through 1080p HDTV signals, plus VGA (640x480) through WUXGA (1900x1200) signals are accepted as valid inputs and outputs. All inputs of the MX-5288 are processed at full bandwidth, using single link, 165 MHz (4.95Gpbs) circuitry, delivering no compromised outputs on all paths.



The MX-5288 also includes a switcher memory, which is employed to insure last selection recall should power be temporarily lost. An RS-232, Ethernet and Infrared control supplement front panel input/output selection and a rack mount kit is included with the switcher. The MX-5288 also provides output independent, per-input EDID cloning support.



For more information, visit www.tvone.com.



