TV One introduces HDBaseT HDMI over single Cat 5e/Cat 6 system

TV One will show its new 1T-CT-651/1T-CT-652 HDMI over single Cat 5e/Cat 6 system at the ISE 2012 Exhibition, which will be held in Amsterdam Jan. 31-Feb. 2.

The system consists of a 1T-CT-651 transmitter and the 1T-CT-652 receiver. These units coupled together employ HDMI v1.4 capability and the HDBaseT 3Play technology to allow transmission of uncompressed, 1080p HD television signals over a single Cat 5e or Cat 6 cable. HDMI v1.4 signals — including 3D and 4k x 2k formats — are supported, and the system will also allow DVI signal transmission with appropriate DVI to HDMI cable adapters. In addition, embedded 7.1CH LPCM, Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD master audio capability is standard.

The 1T-CT-651/1T-CT-652 system can achieve signal distribution distances of up to 325ft for uncompressed 1080p signals without signal degradation. Both the transmitter and receiver units feature the unique TV One-task locking power connectors to enhance overall system mechanical security.