TV Genius Facebook-integrated TV guide improves content discovery

TV Genius has launched its Facebook-integrated TV guide solution, further improving content discovery experience for TV viewers.

The new solution uses TV Genius’ Content Discovery Platform to personalize TV guides. When a user logs into the electronic program guide (EPG) with Facebook Connect, all of the shows their friends like are instantly highlighted in the grid.

As a cloud solution, the Content Discovery Platform makes it easy to deploy Facebook-integrated EPGs on the Web, connected TVs, smartphones and tablets. Users of the TV guide will be able to quickly and easily find new content to watch that is personally relevant, while encouraging them to connect and engage with their friends in a new way.

TV Genius is already powering TV-centric Facebook apps for ITV, Freeview and Tjek TV.