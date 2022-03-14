TSL to Introduce SAM-Q-NET and SAM-Q-EDIT at the 2022 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Audio monitoring systems provider TSL will debut SAM-Q-NET and SAM-Q-EDIT as part of its SAM-Q Audio Monitor product line at the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27. These latest updates introduce TSL’s SAM-Q advanced audio monitoring capabilities to an IP networked world, with support for ST 2110-30, ST 2022-7 and multiple control options including NMOS. On-board redundant 1G Ethernet connectivity vastly reduces the cost of deployment for audio monitoring where a 10G connection isn’t required.

As audio monitoring moves further towards networked and next-generation platforms and experiences for viewers, the lines are blurring between traditional I/O-led boxes and software-focused solutions. The SAM-Q audio monitor from TSL is unique in its ability to allow users to tailor their operation to different environments. Supporting several operational modes, which can be enabled and disabled as required, the SAM-Q is equally at home in operational positions in studio facilities, OB trucks, master control positions and playout facilities. With the range of modes available, it can be configured to meet the usage requirements and skill level of its location, before menu access is locked down to ensure that the configuration isn’t unintentionally changed.

Since control is a key consideration when it comes to broadcast IP installations, TSL has equipped SAM-Q-NET with both in-band and out-of-band control options, including NMOS support and a TSL RESTful API, with more planned for the future, the company said.

“SAM-Q-NET brings the benefits of the SAM-Q platform to broadcast IP networks, allowing our customers to benefit from the unique mode configuration available on the SAM-Q whilst benefiting from native IP integration, including both audio and control,” says Berny Carpenter, Audio Products Manager at TSL. “Adding IP connectivity to the SAM-Q family means that we now have IP connectivity available across our complete range of audio monitoring units, from the top-of-the-range PAMs to the simple to use MPA range.”

SAM-Q-NET will also offer MADI and loudness software options, which are available as part of the SAM-Q platform, allowing users to add functionality or repurpose the units as and when those features are needed. With a software-driven platform, TSL can provide regular updates, adding functionality to the unit over time to meet ever-changing user needs.

TSL’s new SAM-Q-EDIT is an offline editing tool that allows systems’ designers and engineers to build configurations, apply modes, map sources and loudness probes, enter source names and control front panel interface settings while on the move. It streamlines operations as configurations are ready to load upon arrival at an event, reducing set up time and removing the need to build configurations through the front panel menus. Also, with a visual display of all unit parameters, users can easily view and edit configuration files created on a SAM-Q audio monitor, as well as view a readout of SAM-Q unit information for imported files.

TSL will be in Booth C5420. For more information about the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27, visit nabshow.com/2022