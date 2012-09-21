TSL Professional Products releases entry-level MPA1-3G
TSL Professional Products has launched its new MPA1-3G Audio Confidence Monitoring unit.
In line with TSL PPL’s Monitor Plus range confidence which offers entry-level, robust audio monitoring and features performance elements found in TSL PPL’s high-end confidence monitoring line, the MPA1-3G provides comprehensive de-embedding capabilities and accepts any SD or HD-SDI signal up to and including 3G.
The lightweight, shallow 1RU MPA1-3G is designed for use in production galleries, rack areas, master control, ingest or any monitoring position, and is particularly advantageous in truck applications where space is at a premium. Confidence monitoring is accomplished through a 12 segment bargraph display for visual metering and a new, enhanced integrated power amplifier and speaker system for critical listening.
The MPA1-3G Audio Confidence Monitoring unit gives a broadcast operation the capability to de-embed the audio channels found in a 3G-SDI data stream. The unit offers HD-SDI autosensing access to the 16 audio channels available in the SDI stream in eight, rotary control selectable stereo pairs. When the internal speakers are de-selected, the audio signal can be exported to an external speaker system controlled via the unit’s level control.
Each stereo pair has a balance control enabling the user to isolate mono elements or adjust the level of left signal against right.
