TSL Products Adds Feature to Support Broadcasters Working From Home

NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—TSL Products is shifting the focus of its R&D efforts temporarily to support broadcasters responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by changing workflows to accommodate stay-at-home directives.

“We have many customers across the United States who use our Flex Control Network for critical production and playout in news-based hub-and-spoke systems that connect network stations,” said Fred Scott, U.S. regional sales manager at TSL Products and former sales director for DNF Controls before its April 2019 acquisition by TSL.

“Due to heightened demands in remote broadcasts, we recently altered our R&D to service our Flex customers and assist them in response to the pandemic,” he said.

The company has added a feature called “Web Keys,” which is available for any DNF-powered Universal Switch Panel within the Flex Network and allows users to control devices in hub-and-spoke installations around the country from home, he said.

The company also noted that it has adopted a work-from-home strategy. “All employees, other than those manufacturing products, are working from home,” said Mark Davies, director of product and technology at TSL Products. “Our sales, product and support teams are still working with customers in full capacity.”

“On the manufacturing side, we have only essential staff in place, allowing those who cannot work efficiently from home to practice safe social distancing,” he added.