TSL Acquires SoundField

AMSTERDAM: TSL Professional Products Ltd. has acquired surround sound microphone and audio processing technology manufacturer SoundField Ltd., for an undisclosed sum. With the addition of the SoundField range, TSL PPL's product portfolio will further expand its support of 5.1 audio in the broadcast workflow. TSL PPL can now offer customers solutions for use throughout the production process, from acquisition to delivery.



SoundField products are used by broadcasters such as BSkyB, Disney, BBC, Sogecable, NRK, RTS and SABC. Customer support, marketing and sales will be resourced from TSL PPL. Effective immediately, orders for SoundField products can be directed to products@tsl.co.uk, as TSL PPL has initiated efforts to increase product supply moving forward.



