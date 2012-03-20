Triveni To Showcase Test Products for Mobile, Audio at the 2012 NAB Show

Triveni StreamScope MT-40

At this year’s NAB Show, Triveni Digital will showcase new realtime DTV transport stream analysis and CALM support on v.4.7 of its StreamScope MT-40 test and measurement system.It gives users the ability to monitor multiple terrestrial and mobile transport streams in real-time—and addresses CALM loudness compliance—from any location across the network using an integrated product.



Because it provides the same level of analysis for mobile DTV as for terrestrial DTV, broadcasters may not only view EPG and ESG data and program guides, but also verify ATSC, MPEG, A-78, SCTE, DVB-SI, ISDB, and ATSC M/H standards and protocols. Users can monitor and analyze audio loudness according to ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770 as well as log and export accurate loudness measurements of broadcasts in real time and provide evidence of compliance with CALM requirements.



The StreamScope MT-40 provides end-to-end MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream analysis and monitoring for DTV services carried by broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, or mobile DTV networks. Triveni Digital also added ISDB-T table support, the DTV standard widely used in South America, to StreamScope MT-40.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Triveni Digitalwill be at booth SU5202.

