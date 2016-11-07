Triveni Partners With Avateq on ATSC 3.0 Monitor

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital and Avateq are entering into a business marriage, and as often happens in marriages, a name change is in order. The AVQ1020 ATSC 1.0 and AVQ1022 ATSC 3.0 ActiveCore RF layer monitoring receiver and signal analyzers from AvaTeq have been rebranded to fall under Triveni’s StreamScope brand as StreamScope XM RF.

The AVQ1020 and AVQ1022 systems were based on an ActiveCore platform and could monitor and analyze digital broadcasting standards, including proprietary modulation schemes like ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0. Now as StreamScope XM RF, the system can be used in conjunction with Triveni’s StreamScope XM MT quality assurance and StreamScope EM-50 enterprise manager systems to detect, isolate and resolve problems that degrade broadcast services across transmission layers, including RF, MPEG, and IP, in ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 architectures. This will also offer compliance with federal regulations like the CALM Act and closed-caption requirements.

Triveni and Avateq plan to collaborate on future integrations with the StreamScope line of products, according to Triveni’s press release.

Triveni and Avateq will both showcase the StreamScope systems at their booths, 644 and 735 respectively, during NAB Show New York.