Triveni Digital upgrades transport stream monitoring

Given the recent legislation in the United States with the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act and in Europe (EBU, AGCOM), loudness monitoring is arguably the most important regulatory topic among broadcasters and service providers this year.



In preparation for this regulatory process, Triveni Digital's StreamScope MT-40 4.6 software release enhances the unit’s comprehensive real-time analysis and verification of DTV transport streams with loudness monitoring. StreamScope MT-40 provides end-to-end MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream analysis and monitoring for DTV services carried by broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV or mobile networks. While the MT-40 already boasts audio monitoring capabilities such as dialnorm, StreamScope MT-40's 4.6 software release extends these capabilities by allowing users to monitor and analyze audio loudness according to ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770. This provides the ability to continuously log and export accurate LKFS/LUFS loudness measurements of broadcasts in real time, providing forensic evidence of compliance that is critical for approaching this issue.



The new software release also expands the MT-40's analysis capabilities and extends its support for a variety of stream types and standards.

In addition, Triveni Digital and Electroline recently demonstrated a comprehensive new video quality assurance solution based on joint work. Triveni Digital's StreamScope DMS enables centralized management and monitoring of a large number of Electroline's DVM (Digital Video Network Monitor) probe systems, thereby enabling operators to troubleshoot issues in the network distribution system. The DMS works in concert with a collection of DVMs to facilitate fault detection and isolation closer to the edge.



Based on DOCSIS 3.0, the Electroline DVM allows MSOs to ensure pristine video quality by monitoring the physical RF, DOCSIS and the MPEG transport layer. The system helps users identify network anomalies in the HFC segment of the distribution plant or to isolate the source as being farther upstream. This capability optimizes maintenance engineering staff efficiencies, reduces time to repair and ultimately maximizes the QoS.



StreamScope DMS extends Triveni Digital's proven StreamScope EM-40 and RM-40 technologies, providing comprehensive monitoring capabilities in a flexible, easy-to-use system for which the user can define alarm rules, historic trending and analysis, including the filtering of warnings and alarms into actionable tasks.