Triveni Digital to showcase DTV monitoring, analysis, management tools at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

Triveni Digital will showcase a variety of products that give cable operators greater versatility in DTV monitoring, analysis and management at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2010 in New Orleans, Oct. 20-22.

As cable operators move to deploy clear QAM digital basic lineups, the Triveni Digital GuideBuilder system provides the tools they need to get channel and guide information to customers with digital televisions with built-in clear-QAM tuners, as well as those with basic, non-decrypting, digital set-top boxes (STBs).

At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2010, Triveni Digital also will showcase the new StreamScope MT-40 4.6 software release, which allows users to monitor audio loudness according to ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770 (as required by A/85). It also meets the requirements of the CALM (Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation) Act. The MT-40 allows operators to measure individual audio channel loudness, provides dialnorm loudness monitoring and error reporting, and plots short- and long-term loudness values on a single screen.

Triveni Digital also will showcase the StreamScope RM-40 2.0 software release.