Triveni Digital to feature new StreamScope RM-40 software

At the 2010 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will showcase a new software release for the StreamScope RM-40 as well as new mobile and non-real-time services features within its GuideBuilder system.

The new StreamScope RM-40 2.0 software release introduces:

• Live services manager and thumbnail views of the RM-40 real-time stream monitoring appliance allowing users to confirm with a glance if video is present;

• Newly added decoding of closed-captioning data with rules-based alerts if data fall out of compliance;

• Active Format Description (AFD) data decoding to indicate the proper aspect ratio conversions between formats; and

• Automatic transport-type detection allowing rule clusters to be applied based on transport type.

The company also will showcase new mobile services features within its GuideBuilder system. The GuideBuilder provides capabilities for both content providers and network operators by generating accurate PSIP data and enables unified fixed and mobile DTV metadata management and generation capabilities.

