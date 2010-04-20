Triveni Digital showcases GuideBuilder system

At last week’s 2010 NAB Show, Triveni Digital introduced new mobile services features within its GuideBuilder system. The system provides mission-critical operational capabilities for both content providers and network operators by generating accurate PSIP data, and it enables unified fixed and mobile DTV metadata management and generation capabilities in a single platform.

The developments of GuideBuilder's mobile capabilities, in accordance with the new ATSC Mobile DTV standard (A/153), include the addition of electronic service guide (ESG) functionality to ensure up-to-date scheduling and tuning, managed through the operator's existing workflow components.